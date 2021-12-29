Man treated for head injury after chimney collapses in Batley
An ambulance was called to help a man with a head injury after a chimney collapsed at a home in Batley.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:17 am
Fire crews from Dewsbury and Morley fire stations were called to Grace Leather Lane at 3.07pm on Monday to a report that a chimney had fallen down inside a property.
They were initially told that there could be people trapped inside but that was not the case.
An ambulance was called for a man who was hit by falling debris and he was treated for a head injury.
A local authority structural engineer was requested to attend to check for damage to the building.