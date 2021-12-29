Man treated for head injury after chimney collapses in Batley

Crews from Dewsbury and Morley fire stations were called to help

Fire crews from Dewsbury and Morley fire stations were called to Grace Leather Lane at 3.07pm on Monday to a report that a chimney had fallen down inside a property.

They were initially told that there could be people trapped inside but that was not the case.

An ambulance was called for a man who was hit by falling debris and he was treated for a head injury.