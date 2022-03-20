Man suffers burns in Dewsbury bedroom fire

Firefighters were called in the early hours of yesterday

Firefighters from Dewsbury, Ossett and Cleckheaton were called to the blaze in Pilgrim Drive in Dewsbury Moor at 1.21am yesterday (Saturday).

A man suffered burns to his lower back and smoke inhalation, and a woman also suffered smoke inhalation. Both were taken to hospital by a family member.

A couple of hours earlier, at 11.25pm, crews from Dewsbury and Mirfield fire stations were called to an electric scooter on fire at Ledgard Wharf in Mirfield.

An ambulance was called to help a woman suffering from the effects of smoke.

At 5.33am today (Sunday), teams from Dewsbury, Mirfield and Ossett fire stations were deployed to a building on fire at Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor.