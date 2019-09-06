Man released under investigation as police appeal for dash-cam footage after woman dies in M62 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward after a woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on the M62

A Volvo HGV, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transport and a Volkswagen Toureg were all involved in the incident which occurred at around 10.40 am on the East-bound carriageway prior to Junction 23.

The driver of the Passat, a 51-year-old woman from Goole sadly suffered fatal injuries.

As it happened - Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash on the M62

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and been released under investigation.

If you can assist officers in their investigations, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or via the live chat facility available through the Force’s website, quoting reference 509 of 05/09.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.