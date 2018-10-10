Man found dead on West Yorkshire street: Police appeal for witnesses

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was found dead on a street in Batley.

Police were alerted just after 10.30am today (Weds Oct 10) to reports of a man collapsed on Jack Lane at Batley.

The man aged in his 40s was laid partially on the pavement and partially on the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he is believed to have been involved in collision with a white Toyota Auris.

Police investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, witnessed the male on the floor or saw the car prior to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *579 of 10 October.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.