Man dies after Cleckheaton crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

He was in a silver Hyundai Terracan travelling on Whitehall Road towards Chain Bar roundabout which left the road and came to rest in a nearby field shortly after 5am.

Police said he died at the scene.

Four other men in the car suffered minor injuries and have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe another man was in the car but left the scene before police arrived.

They are urging anyone who saw what happened, the circumstances leading up to it or how the car was being driven before the crash to get in touch.