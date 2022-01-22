Man dies after Cleckheaton crash
A man has died after a crash in Cleckheaton this morning (Saturday).
He was in a silver Hyundai Terracan travelling on Whitehall Road towards Chain Bar roundabout which left the road and came to rest in a nearby field shortly after 5am.
Police said he died at the scene.
Four other men in the car suffered minor injuries and have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police believe another man was in the car but left the scene before police arrived.
They are urging anyone who saw what happened, the circumstances leading up to it or how the car was being driven before the crash to get in touch.
They also want to hear from anyone who has video footage of the car. Anyone who can help should call West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting ref 300 of 22/1.