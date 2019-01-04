Man charged with attack on soldier in Batley

A man has been charged with wounding after a young soldier was run over by a car outside a nightclub.

The 21-year-old serviceman, named by his family as Joshua Adams-Mitchell, was left with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket and remains in hospital.

He was struck by a Mercedes outside the TBC nightclub in Batley in the early hours of New Year's Day following an altercation between a group of men.

Police have now charged Hamza Ali Hussain, 23, of Westtown in Dewsbury, with wounding. He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Two other men who were arrested have been released pending further investigation.

Police have reiterated that the attack is not believed to be racially-motivated or connected to the victim's army service.

Kirklees District Commander Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, said:

“We have been conducting an extensive and thorough investigation into this incident since it happened on New Year’s Day and significantly we have now arrested and charged a man involved in this offence.

“Since New Year’s Day, we have also received a significant amount of intelligence, evidence and accounts from eyewitnesses and members of the public which has assisted with our ongoing investigation.

“We have examined CCTV from inside the nightclub, outside the premises and in and around the area as part of our enquiries.

“I would like to reiterate, due to continued speculation, that this incident is not believed to be racially motivated and there is no evidence to support the victim was targeted due to his service in the army.

“I would continue to encourage witnesses and members of the public who have any information to come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190000498 or information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.