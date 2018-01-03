Man attacked with baseball bat

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a baseball bat.

The incident happened yesterday (January 2) at around 3.45pm on Oxford Street in Batley.

The victim, 17, was walking down Purwell Lane onto Oxford Street when a dark coloured vehicle pulled up.

Three men got out of the car and assaulted the victim, with what is believed to be a baseball bat.

The victim managed to get away from the suspects and they then fled the scene.

They were described as three Asian males.

DC Simon Thomas, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a frightening and unprovoked assault on a lone male.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed anything in the area to contact the police to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180002369 or information can be passed independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.