Man arrested as police probe spate of burglaries in West Yorkshire town

A man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into three burglaries in a single morning in Mirfield.

A pub, a day nursery and a house in the town were all raided between 2am and lunchtime yesterday.

The first incident took place some time between 2am and 6am at the Dusty Miller pub on Dunbottle Lane, with a number of mobile phones and an amount of cash being stolen.

In the second incident, a window was smashed to gain entry to the Little Acorns nursery on Towngate at about 3.45am.

Three watches and an iPhone were stolen in the final incident, which took place at a house on Parker Lane at about midday.

West Yorkshire Police today said a man had been arrested and was being questioned in connection with the break-ins.

Kirklees CID’s Det Insp Mark Atkinson said: “There have been a number of burglaries in the Mirfield area over the past few days and we have arrested a man in connection with some of these incidents.

“I would like to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of detectives who are conducting extensive enquiries including house-to-house and CCTV.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and I would like to appeal to Mirfield residents and members of the public to come forward with any information to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180072820, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.