`

Man arrested and Dewsbury homes searched in firearms operation

Police cordons were in place at properties in Dewsbury this weekend.
Police cordons were in place at properties in Dewsbury this weekend.

Armed police conducted armed raids on several properties in Dewsbury and its surrounding areas on Saturday.

Witnesses on Chickenley Lane reported a strong police presence and forced entry into a property at around 3am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were conducting arrest warrants in the Dewsbury area in the early hours of Saturday morning (13 October).

"A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm at an address in Tingley.

"Police cordons remained in place at properties in Dewsbury while they were searched by police officers."