Major rebrand for Batley home care provider

A care firm which recently moved to Batley has announced its new name as its managing director set out its vision for the future.

The company has been rebranded The Crescent, a nod to the company’s recently acquired headquarters where MD Paula Chamberlain and her 35 strong team are operating from.

Paula has invested £25,000 into the renovation and rebrand to transform the building into a modern but traditional venue, perfect for a whole host of activities.

Alongside the core activity of looking after a complex range of care needs for children and adults across the Yorkshire region, The Crescent announced further plans which will see the building become a key part of the community.

Upon completion, the building will provide space for training and workshops, while it will enabling local groups to utilise the space for coffee mornings, wellbeing and yoga sessions.

Adding further services to their offering, The Crescent has plans to increase its turnover to more than £1 million in 2018, an increase of over 25%, which will also create a variety of job opportunities.

Already making an impact within the community, Paula took on two unemployed tradesmen for the renovation work at The Crescent and further to them delivering the renovations to an excellent standard and within tight deadlines, their employment is to be made permanent.

During the work, Paula saw the wider potential of the building which will see the cellar converted into a workshop.

Paula said: “We are particularly focusing on ex-servicemen and ex-sports players to learn a new trade. I hope this will open up job opportunities for people often stuck at a crossroads.”