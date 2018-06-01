Major delays on M62

COMMUTERS are being warned of major delays on the M62 motorway this evening.

Motorists are facing delays of 50 minutes on the westbound carriageway between junction 26, at Chain Bar, and 24, at Ainley Top. Highways England has said the tailbacks are due to increased congestion and the route is set to return to normal by 7pm at the earliest.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling eastbound are facing delays of 30 minutes between junctions 22, at Rishworth Moor, and 24.

The congestion follows a five-car smash on the M62 this morning, between junctions 22 and 23, at Huddersfield.