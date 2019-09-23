M62 crash closes two lanes and causes more than seven miles of tailbacks

Two lanes have been closed on the M62 after a crash and caused more than seven miles of tailbacks.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 24 at 9.20am

Lanes one and two are currently closed because of the collision.

West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit are currently on the scene along with officers from Highways England.

Yorkshire Ambulance and fire crews were deployed to the incident.

Highways England has now confirmed that as a result of the collision on the M62 Westbound, there are delays of 36 minutes above normal journey times and 7.5 miles of slow moving traffic.