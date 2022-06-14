M606 crash: Five people injured and road shut

Police said at 10.45pm last night, a van failed to stop for a marked police team and then drove the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

Five people have been hurt, including three who were critically injured.

The M606 is currently closed in both directions while emergency services respond to the incident.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened last night

As spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The scene and road closures are expected to be in place for a significant period and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."