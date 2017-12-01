Loved ones remembered at hospice

Kirkwood Hospice will welcome hundreds of people to its annual Light up a Life ceremonies this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday (2 and 3 December), two ceremonies will take place in the grounds of the hospice at 4.30pm, with another held on Saturday 9 December at the Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury (noon start).

The hospice’s annual Light up a Life appeal brings people from across the community together to remember loved ones and dedicate a light in their honour.

People being remembered also have their name written into the Book of Lights, which will be available to view during the events and throughout the year at the Hospice.