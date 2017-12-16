Logistics firm reveals joy at £21m turnover

Cleckheaton-based Sabre Ocean Solutions has strengthened its position in the worldwide logistics market – and reported a turnover of £21 million for the financial year ending 31 October 2017.

The figures, which were announced as the firm completed its seventh year of trading, represent a 61% increase on the previous year’s turnover of £13 million.

Established in December 2010, the company specialises in logistics from China, Taiwan and other Far Eastern locations, as well as the USA, Australia, Malaysia and India.

In the past 12 months Sabre has arranged the air, rail and sea transportation of 54 million tons of cargo around the globe.

Earlier this year, the firm was highlighted by the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group as one of the 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

The LSE report acknowledges the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses across the UK. In 2016 Sabre was awarded Authorized Economic Operator Status.

With a staff of ten, the family-run operation has been quick to adapt to changing market and client needs.

Managing director Lee Meadowcroft attributes Sabre’s success to “a highly effective sales operation and the ability to adapt quickly in a sector which can be heavily influenced by weather, legislation and volatile freight rates”.

Lee said: “Since our early days, we’ve continued to grow at a steady pace while maintaining a clear focus on client requirements.

“This year’s pleasing financial results take us a step closer to becoming one of the leading logistics companies in the North of England.”