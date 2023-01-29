Jessica Blackbond, who was born and bred in Liversedge, has worked out the key to your dream job success. From registration to completion in twelve weeks you can be earning an income doing what makes your soul sing. And you will be doing it with confidence, passion, and a great boasting heap of skill.

Based at the Holistica Training Centre in Heckmondwike, Jessica has designed a bespoke programme specifically for people who want to ‘start again’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica said: “I understand what it is like to start again.

Jessica Blackbond, 42 from Liversedge, travelled the world to create a holistic therapy massage school.

“I worked as a professional contemporary dancer for stage and television until stage fright ceased my career and led me to open a dance studio in Leeds city centre.

"After a decade of running the holistica business I felt I needed more so I sold up and travelled the world doing what I love: encouraging and motivating people from all walks of life to look good and feel great with balanced energy and tall body posture.”

Jessica learnt how to hone her ability to connect to the human body by understanding the body's structure, listening to the specific needs the muscles require, and connecting to each individual's prana energy enabling a unique and deeply fulfilling body therapy experience.

She now brings all her skills and experiences together to teach posture correction knowledge, self-healing health techniques and methods to help reduce body stress, manage common illness, and nurture emotional moods.

Jessica also has a #1 bestselling book 'The Way You Move Says It All' which is available on Amazon.

she added: "Energy will always heal energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every mood, every moment, every state of mind. What you feel has an expression in how you move. Listen to your body and be true to your soul. Everything else will fall into place."

Focused on body mechanics, body posture, and body energy vibrations from chakras to the human body aura, the programme provides step-by-step business set up, business support, and business development opportunities to ensure your new career launches successfully.

The programme also carries 16 UCAS points and is the equivalent to an A Level

When completed the Holistica trained therapist is confident and prepared to immediately begin a successful career in holistic massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each therapist receives all necessary equipment consisting of one mobile massage bed, sheets, oil, and towel to begin trading immediately - you’re not waiting for anything, you can start your dream job on the day you receive your certificate.

The Holistica Training Programme lasts 12 weeks spread over Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 5pm in-house, and Wednesday evening online, perfect for those with a family, or already working a full time job.