Liversedge FC raises funds to help supporter injured in horrific accident

Darren Lockwood with Liversedge Director Sharon Osbourne

He suffered two broken legs and severe injuries to his shoulders in the accident and has endured four major operations.

Now recovering at home, he spent five weeks in the LGI, but is still not expected to be able to walk until next year.

After hearing the news, friends and directors of the club jumped into action to raise funds.

As well as an anonymous donor, fans helped to raise a huge £3,441, which was presented to Darren at home by Liversedge FC club Director Sharon Osbourne and club secretary Jeanette Emery.

Darren was overwhelmed and asked the club to pass on his thanks to all the fans.

The club has also offered to pick Darren up and take him home on match days when he is strong enough.

Sharon said: " Daz is a regular at Liversedge and goes to both home and away games.

"He is one of the nicest people you can meet and everyone at the club loves him. He is very determined to make a full recovery.

"Liversedge FC is his local community football club, which still retains its family feel.