A Liversedge care home has been placed in special measures following a recent CQC inspection.

Roberttown Care Home Limited, on Church Road in Roberttown, Liversedge, has been downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ and placed in special measures following an inspection carried out between June 18 and 27.

The inspection was carried out in response to concerns which were raised anonymously to the regulator.

Inspectors also found the home to be in breach of four regulations relating to safe care and treatment, person centred care, promoting dignity and respect, and how the home is managed.

Roberttown Care Home has been placed in special measures following an inspection by the CQC in June. Picture: Google

Some issues highlighted by the inspectors included a lack of range in the home’s activities to reflect people’s diverse needs, which resulted in people becoming bored and isolated, and impacting their quality of life, as well as that staff did not always give people their prescribed medication, as it was not available due to it not being ordered on time.

The report did note, however, that the home assessed and managed the risk of infection and shared any necessary concerns with appropriate agencies in a timely way to protect people.

The regulator said it took enforcement action at the time, serving two warning notices to the home, highlighting where there needed to be rapid and widespread improvements, as well as requiring the home to immediately submit an action plan on how they will do this.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Roberttown Care Home Limited, it was disappointing to see such a deterioration in the quality of care being provided. Poor leadership had led to people receiving unsafe care in a place they call home.

“It was concerning that leaders didn’t make sure there were enough qualified and experienced staff. There was an over-reliance on agency staff who didn’t know people well and didn’t have any meaningful interaction with them. Inspectors witnessed this happen during mealtimes, which could have a negative impact on people and discourage them from eating their meal leading to nutritional, hydration and safety issues.

“The risk assessments leaders created, lacked person-centred information, which meant staff didn’t have clear guidance on how to manage and mitigate any risks to people. Evidence showed five people had experienced multiple falls in a three month period. Leaders hadn’t reflected these in their care plans, and no guidance was provided to staff on how to reduce the chances of them having further falls.

“Additionally, staff didn’t always report safeguarding referrals in a timely manner. This was because leaders didn’t review records submitted by staff, which included where they’d highlighted new bruises, and injuries people had sustained after falls. This delay put people at a potential risk of harm. However, prior to the inspection the interim manager had identified this and had begun to submit the relevant safeguarding referrals to the local authority.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe while that happens. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people still aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

The care home declined to comment.