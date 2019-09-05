Live updates as police close M62 motorway carriageway due to serious crash involving HGV

The M62 motorway has been closed by police after a serious crash involving a number of vehicles and a HGV.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident has closed the eastbound carriageway between junction 22 and junction 23. Follow our live blog of the incident here. Keep refreshing the page for updates.

Highways England said: "Traffic is currently stopped due to a serious police incident. Traffic is running slowly on the westbound but is likely to be stopped also."

