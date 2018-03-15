Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: ‘Bring a friend for free’ offer to season ticket holders

Leeds United have launched a special offer aimed at thanking season ticket holders for their support this season.

Season ticket holders can ‘bring a friend’ to the game for free to the Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Friday, March 30.

Club officials hope tickets will completely sell out in the home sections at Elland Road as the Whites aim to complete a double over the Trotters who they beat 3-2 on the first day of the campaign.

Season ticket holders can claim their complimentary general admission ticket in two ways:

Call the Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.

Visit the West Stand Ticket Office at Elland Road in person.

The offer is not available online and will finish at close of business on Thursday, March 29.