Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Chelsea Wany was jailed when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.
The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 24 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Barry Roberts, (47), of Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Marcus Shiroda, (30), of Blackers Court, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £2,154 compensation for production of Class B drug and dishonestly diverting a quantity of electricity.

Ateeq-ur Rehman, (27), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, £484 fine, £200 costs and £48 victim surcharge for failing to give ID relating to a driver.

Sylvia Foley, (54), of Gladstone Court, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink-driving.

Humairaa Iqbal, (22), of Bower Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Habib Sheikh, (34), of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, £330 fine, £85 costs, £33 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 19 months for drink-driving.

Denise Wood, (45), of Lord Street, Dewsbury, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink-driving.

Zbigniew Gwiazdzinski, (42), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, Community order with 130 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen.

Andrew Swinton, (37), of Arundel Walk, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Uzma Ditta, (25), of Craven Street, Dewsbury, Community order with 250 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 32 months for drink-driving.

Adrian Cass, (30), of Victoria Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 costs for causing damage to personal property.

Parvez Akhtar, (44), of Woodsome Estate, Batley, £620 costs, £250 fine and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Andrew Young, (48), of Westfield Lane, Cleckheaton, £620 costs, £220 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Peter Willans, (31), of Ealand Road, Batley, Jailed for 34 weeks and £115 compensation for assault by beating and breach of restraining order.

Jay Glover, (31), of Wyvern Close, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £100 compensation and £50 fine for two counts of assault by beating.

Wayne Limbert, (47), of Syke Ing Close, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to a driver’s ID.

Uzayr Daji, (29), of Warwick Road, Batley, Two-year conditional discharge, £620 costs and £100 compensation for assault by beating.

Yasar Fazil, (28), of Woodsome Estate, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.50 compensation for travelling without a train ticket.

Thomas Bradley, (29), of Blakeridge Mill, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.80 compensation for travelling without a train ticket.

Tom Fallon, (25), of Farfield Avenue, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £7.90 compensation for travelling without a train ticket.

Basharat Wali, (39), of Cliffe Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for six weeks and £115 compensation for assault by beating.

Gareth Harper, (37), of Fairfield Terrace, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating.

Kamran Iqbal, (32), of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Navid Rehman, (44), of Powell Street, Heckmondwike, £85 costs, £30 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Gavin Andrews, (43), of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Ghoos Mohammad, (59), of Travis Lacey Terrace, Dewsbury, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Paul Mountain, (53), of Northstead, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault and using threatening words/behaviour.

Jordan Fozard, (26), of Hampson Street, Batley, £216 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen.

Craig Lamb, (39), of Carr Street, Birstall, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £600 compensation for stealing an iPhone.