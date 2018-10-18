Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 18 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Adeel Abbas, (24), of Leeds Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £60 compensation for assault by beating.

Dean Knowles, (46), of Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for five weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and failing to surrender to custody.

Waqas Hussain, (32), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, Ten-week sentence suspended for 18 months, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly in public place.

Kelly Crossfield, (32), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for producing and possessing a class B drug.

Rebecca Hartley, (30), of Windsor Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £100 compensation for two counts of assaulting a constable.

Tanveer Azam, (27), of Sefton Rise, Dewsbury, 20 hours’ unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with community order.

Michael Oldroyd, (31), of Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, £400 fine, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Gul Siddique, (49), of Scott Avenue, Heckmondwike, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Kieran Emson, (25), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, Jailed for 14 days and £2,000 compensation for damaging a door and failing to surrender to custody.

Richard Alderson, (40), of Savile Court, Mirfield, £700 fine, £85 costs, £70 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 90 days for speeding.

Tyrone Letremy, (33), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

John Wilson, (53), of Cross Bank Street, Mirfield, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Robert Davis, (39), of Cresswell Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and 10 points on licence for drink-driving.

Sheena Kelly, (38), of Springfield Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 18 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing two bottles of vodka and possession of article for use in the course of theft.

Yassein Naaim, (27), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.60 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Arisha Wallide, (42), of Walker Street, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Aiken Crowther, (23), of Albert Street, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.