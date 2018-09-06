Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Chelsea Wany was jailed when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.
The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 6 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Gemma Calton, (27), of Morlands Close, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Joe Ellis, (32), of Quarryfields, Mirfield, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Sharon Jones, (54), of Holme Street, Liversedge, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Sam Keenan, (22), of Stubley Road, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Harris Khan, (21), of St Matthews Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Ben Matthews, (33), of Laithe Croft Road, Batley, £115 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Tracey Monkman, (50), of Well Lane, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Lee Morton, (45), of Back Lane, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Yanick Ngounou, (31), of First Avenue, Liversedge, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Paul Peace, (45), of South Parade, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Ruchanee Penney, (50), of Ashworth Gardens, Dewsbury, £100 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Claire Piwinski, (57), of Healey Lane, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Gemma Quarton, (30), of Norwood Drive, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Andy Senior, (41), of Smithy Parade, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Liviu Stoica, (44), of Princess Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Lorna Terry, (46), of Spinner House, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Adam Wade, (33), of Wren Hill, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Andrew West, (35), of Manor Way, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Michael Widdop, (61), of Cardigan Close, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Joshua Allsop, (27), of no fixed abode, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing beer.

Wasim Hussain, (22), of Park House View, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £150 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 40 months for drink-driving and driving without insurance.