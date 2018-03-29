Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 29 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Christopher Bowker, (43), of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of failing to notify the DWP over change of circumstances.

Nazam Hussain, (41), of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug.

Mohammed-Aamir Suleman, (24), of Halifax Road, Dewsbury, £345 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Craig Watson, (37), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, £150 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer.

Lee Heppenstall, (31), of High Street, Birstall, £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of a restraining order.

David Bricheno, (24), of Windsor Close, Dewsbury, 9-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to personal property.

Andrew Hemmingway, (35), of Westfield Lane, Scholes, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for resisting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Jack Rawson, (20), of Quarry View, Dewsbury, £310 costs, £150 compensation and £140 fine for causing intentional damage.

Ian Cummings, (56), of no fixed abode, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing spirits, clothing and groceries.

James Docherty, (41), of Nibshaw Lane, Cleckheaton, £500 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing intentional damage to property.

Andrew Ellis, (41), of Victoria Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing distress or anxiety via phone calls.

Nathan McLuckie, (24), of Hazel Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £500 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging personal property.

Mohammed Shafiq, (23), of The Sidings, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault.