Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 15 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Bonnie Faal, (26), of Throstle Nest, Batley, £257 costs, £115 fine and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Daniel Hooks, (28), of Albion Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Lee Gibbs, (42), of Holly Approach, Ossett, £200, £180 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating in Dewsbury.

Lewis Longstaff, (20), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, £200 compensation, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a porch window.

Lee Senior, (33), of Chatsworth Terrace, Dewsbury, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Stephen Day, (67), of Ings Crescent, Dewsbury, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jaden Cole, (22), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Andrew Shaw, (29), of Mill Close, Heckmondwike, £85 costs for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Rory Whitlock, (40), of Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for failing to provide a specimen and driving whilst disqualified.

Heather Wood, (24), of Castle Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work, £200 compensation and £100 costs for arson.

Nathan McBurney, (28), of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton, £500 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Mark Robinson, (46), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £200 compensation and £100 costs for assault by beating.

Julie Day, (56), of Princess Crescent, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for littering.

Daniel Mather, (45), of Laburnum Road, Dewsbury, £85 fine and £85 costs for keeping an unlicensed vehicle on the road.

Malcolm McFeggan, (50), of Carlton Way, Cleckheaton, 16-week sentence suspended for 18 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 150 hours’ unpaid work, £550 costs and £115 victim surcharge for two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Suleman Navsarka, (29), of Mill Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Lance Pearson, (53), of Oxford Road, Gomersal, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge for touching a woman over 16 who did not consent.

Mark Smith, (34), of William Street, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £250 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of a non-molestation order.

Anthony Guest, (37), of Tresham Court, Dewsbury, £600 fine, £500 compensation, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer.

Steven Copland, (45), of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, £300 fine, £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

David Wood, (45), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge and £52 compensation for stealing toiletries and coffee.