Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)
Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 25 edition are published below.

Shane Barry, (35), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for harassment.

Gavin Kendell, (35), of Hartley Street, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £85 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a TV and a hoover and two counts of fraud.

Thomas Wilson, (36), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

John Fletcher, (26), of Bradford Road, Huddersfield, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to property.

Stuart Wood, (39), of Mitchell Avenue, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breach of restraining order.

Gerrard Cass, (47), of New North Road, Huddersfield, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for stealing jewellery in Cleckheaton.

Dominic Strother, (29), of Turnstead Drive, Cleckheaton, Jailed for six months and £115 victim surcharge for harassment, using abusive and threatening behaviour and/or words and possession of a bladed article.

Kaley Priestly, (20), of Marsh Street, Cleckheaton, £125 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Nazir Raje, (33), of Barden Close, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Daniel Smith, (26), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 18 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for seven counts of stealing drinks and confectionery from Dewsbury and two counts of assaulting a community support officer.

Helen Davis, (36), of The Combs, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Kodie Widdup, (26), of Cardigan Close, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £5 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Sarah Cartar, (33), of Boundary Street, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £3.70 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.