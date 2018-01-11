Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)
Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 11 edition are published below.

Moneeb Cheema, (30), of Church Close, Heckmondwike, £620 costs, £345 fine, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Perry Bailey, (25), of Prospect Villas, Cleckheaton, £660 fine, £150 costs, £66 victim surcharge and £8.80 compensation for giving false name and address and failing to have a valid train ticket.

Harjiner Bania, (37), of Mill Lane, Batley, £330 fine, £150 costs, £33 victim surcharge and £3.30 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Christopher Kitchen, (41), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £120 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of harassment using racially-aggravated behaviour and failing to surrender to custody.

Edward Lowther, (33), of Beckside Road, Bradford, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour in Cleckheaton.

Harjinder Bahia, (37), of Mill Lane, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing spirits and beef.

Carl Darnbrough, (28), of Syke Ings Close, Dewsbury, £240 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Matthew Chamberlain, (31), of Fir Avenue, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Imran Lorgat, (43), of Dalby Avenue, Bradford, £160 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing a toothbrush and condoms from Tesco, Batley.

Paul Akaidere, (48), of Well Lane, Dewsbury, £400 fine, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Steven Swift, (36), of Cambridge Street, Heckmondwike, 26-week sentence suspended for 18 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for harassment.

Tania Fox, (53), of Laithes Croft, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for committing fraud.

Stuart Dilnot, (59), of Calder Lane, Mirfield, 12-month conditional discharge and £200 compensation for causing intentional damage to property.

Suzzane Kinnear, (26), of Brooklyn Drive, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge and £600 compensation for two counts of causing intentional damage to property.

Robert Oldroyd, (28), of Ouzelwell Road, Dewsbury, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to comply with a closure order.

Joanne Foley, (47), of South Parade, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Rory Whitlock, (40), of Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Raheel Akhtar, (28), of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to provide a specimen, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Josh Spence, (24), of Ealand Road, Batley, £120 fine, £100 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating.

Tara Kershaw, (28), of Parker Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Zeshaan Latif, (26), of Woodside Crescent, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having valid train ticket.

Lauren Kennedy, (36), of Springfield Court, Liversedge, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.