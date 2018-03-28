Labour's candidate for Mirfield named

Local campaigner Julie Spencer has been named as the Labour Candidate for Mirfield by the Mirfield Labour Party.

The UNISON member and former student at Castle Hall Middle School and then Mirfield Free Grammar School works for the NHS and regards herself as a passionate campaigner for free healthcare.

Julie is Mirfield Labour Party Campaign Co-ordinator and she represents Mirfield on Dewsbury Constituency Labour Party from which she is a delegate to Kirklees Labour Party Local Campaign Forum. She is also a local delegate to the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Annual Conference.