Knife threat robbers hunted following a midnight break-in at a Batley home

Police have released CCTV images following a midnight knifepoint robbery in Batley last month where a couple were threatened in their home.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 6, around 00.20 am at property on Howley Mill Lane.

Three suspects have forced entry to the property before being disturbed by the female occupant.

The suspects threatened the victims with knives forcing them to sit on the bed whilst searching for items.

Then the suspects made off with mobile phones, jewellery, and keys to the victim’s vehicle.

The victims, a man and woman, were uninjured during the incident but left distressed and shaken.

The suspects left the scene with the items, in the victim’s vehicle, a white Audi convertible with the registration RP04 DAN.

Two vehicles are believed to have been in the vicinity of the property and surrounding roads in the time before the incident and police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them, or who has any information about them to come forward.

They are thought to be a small white coloured van, and a small dark coloured car (also pictured in CCTV images).

Anyone who can identify the people in the CCTV, or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170569047. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.