Kirklees schools toast GCSE results success

Students across Kirklees are celebrating after GCSE exam success. This article will upload throughout the day.

HECKMONDWIKE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

All the school’s year 11 students secured at least five good GCSE grades, whilst there were also 72 per cent of students who achieved five or more 9-7 or A*/A grades. In addition 52 per cent of students secured an impressive eight or more 9-7 or A*/A grades. A school spokesperson said: “In addition to these successes, there are also some exceptional individual stories. “Jennifer Hoang, Qasim Noor and Jenny Zhang each achieved an amazing 11 GCSEs at grade 9 or A with Saffron Bond, Naomi Jones, Aaisha Kara, Isabella Mencattelli, Ethan Roy and Adhithya Saravanan all achieving 11 GCSEs at grade 8, 9 or A*. “Gaining ten GCSEs at grade 8, 9 or A* were Oscar Birch, Noor Fatima, Louis Gent-Larroche, Zoya Gul, May Hussain, Basma Khan, Hashim Khan, Zafeerah Ravat, Zohra Sakharkar and Arnav Singh. “These excellent results do not just happen automatically. “They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.” RESULTS: F Aftab 12 (12); R Aftab 11 (11); I Ahmed 12 (12); O Ahmed 11 (10); S Ahmed 12 (12); Z Ahmed 12 (12); A Akhtar 12 (12); B Aldridge 12 (12); S Ali 11 (11); A Ameen 12 (12); M Ameen 11 (11); J Anderson 11 (10); W Aroob 11 (10); M Ashfak 12 (12); Z Azam 11 (10); B Aziz 11 (11); I Aziz 12 (12); A Badat 11 (10); W Baig 11 (9); A Barber 12 (12); J Barker-Smith 11 (10); R Bassi 12 (12); S Bedingfield 12 (12); A Bentley 12 (11); M Bevan 12 (12); O Birch 12 (12); A Bond 11 (11); S Bond 11 (11); M Bray 12 (12); A Brown 12 (12); E Buddle 11 (11); A Cheema 11 (11); A Cheetham 11 (11); M Chisholm 12 (12); M Chothia 11 (10); L Clark-Etchells 12 (12); M Crane 12 (12); H Davy 12 (12); N Dawson 12 (12); H Dhillon 12 (12); H Dockrat 11 (11); L Dunne 12 (12); K Ehsan 12 (12); M Elmubarak 12 (12); E Falshaw 11 (11); O Farooq 12 (12); N Fatima 11 (11); T Fazal 12 (12); A Fiaz 11 (11); J Fisher 12 (12); E Furner 12 (12); M Garforth 12 (12); L Gent-Larroche 12 (12); T Ghodake 11 (11); A Grantham 12 (11); T Green 11 (11); H Griffin 12 (12); Z Gul 11 (11); D Gupta 11 (11); S Gupta 12 (12); A Haider 11 (10); L Hall 12 (11); E Halmshaw 12 (12); L Hannan 12 (11); F Hans 12 (12); E Hanson 12 (11); J Harris 12 (12); C Hartley 11 (11); O Hassanein 12 (12); E Haworth 12 (12); M Heenan 12 (12); R Hirst 12 (12); J Hoang 11 (11); L Holmes 12 (12); J Hudson 12 (12); S Humayun 11 (11); D Hussain 12 (11); M Hussain 11 (11); M Hussain 12 (12); R Hussain 11 (11); S Hussain 11 (11); A Iqbal 11 (10); Z Jesry 12 (12); N Jones 11 (11); F Kamran 11 (11); A Kara 11 (11); F Kara 12 (12); S Karolia 11 (10); H Kathrada 12 (12); I Khajwal 12 (12); K Khalid 12 (12); Z Khalid 11 (8); B Khan 11 (11); H Khan 11 (11); T Li 11 (10); H Lo 12 (12); H Longbottom 12 (12); S Lorimer 11 (10); H Lowe 12 (12); I Lunat 11 (10); H Mahmood 11 (9); S Mahmood 11 (7); H Mamaniat 11 (11); Z Mamaniat 12 (12); A Mazhar 11 (11); I Mencattelli 11 (11); H Mirza 12 (12); G Moore 12 (12); A Mumtaz 11 (11); R Narwal 10 (10); S Nayyar 12 (12); D Newsome 11 (11); Q Noor 12 (12); K Norat 11 (11); M Norman 12 (12); I Guedes 11 (10); C Patel 11 (11); F Patel 11 (11); H Patel 12 (12); I Patel 11 (7); A Pathan 12 (12); N Perera 11 (10); E Pyrah 12 (12); Z Raje 11 (10); Z Ravat 12 (12); T Rees 12 (12); J Rouse 12 (12); E Roy 11 (11); I Roy 11 (11); I Sadiq 12 (12); Z Sakharkar 11 (11); U Saleem 11 (11); A Saravanan 11 (11); A Seedat 12 (12); R Sellers 11 (10); R Shahzad 11 (11); J Shaikh 11 (11); U Shaikh 12 (12); A Singh 11 (11); B Smith 11 (11); E Stevens 10 (10); O Stow 11 (11); S Sunil Menon 12 (12); L Swallow 11 (7); R Taylor 12 (11); C Thornton 11 (11); B Umarji 11 (11); N Usman 11 (11); M Vachhiyat 11 (11); A Vali 11 (11); A Waheed 10 (10); H Wang 11 (11); J White 11 (10); E Whitehead 11 (11); M Wilby 6 (6); H Wright 12 (11); A Xu 11 (11); D Yaqoob 11 (8); A Yasir 11 (9); T Zafar 12 (12); J Zhang 11 (11); M Zhuang 12 (12).

BATLEY GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL

Batley Girls’ High School is, yet again, celebrating a continuing upward trend, building year-on-year, with excellent GCSE results.

Thirty-two students’ average grades were 9-7 (A**to A equivalents).

Co-Heads David Cooper and Julie Haigh said: “We are delighted with results this year.

“Students have risen to, and exceeded, the challenge of the new and more difficult GCSEs, across a wide range of subjects, particularly in relation to their Key Stage 2 starting points.

“We are particularly proud of Maths and English ‘Standard Basics’ score of 70.5 per cent (scoring grade 4-9 in both Maths and English), and the ‘Strong Basics’ score of 49 per cent (scoring grade 5-9 in both Maths and English) and English 9-5 score of 72.4 per cent.

“This continued success is a tribute to the long term commitment and hard work of all our staff, students, families, members, trustees and governors.”

WESTBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

A spkesperson from the school said: “Westborough High School is proud to announce our impressive GCSE results which reflect our continued consistency and strength.

“This year has seen an increase in the number of students achieving a grade 4+ and 5+ in both English and maths to 49 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

“Whilst we are very proud of the achievements of all of our students, within these results there are some exceptional individual performances.

“Several students have obtained the optimum grade 9, in a range of subjects, which is a staggering achievement.

“Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that our students make irrespective of their ability or starting point.

“We are a truly inclusive school that embraces an ‘Every Child Every Day’ philosophy and this, along with the fantastic support and dedication of our parents, carers and our wonderfully resourceful teachers have allowed us to scale such heights.

“These GCSE grades reflect our continuing improvement and quest for high standards. We feel immensely proud of the achievements of our young people.”