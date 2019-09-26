Kirklees police concerned for well-being of missing Liversedge man

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to trace a Liversedge man who has been reported missing.

Kirklees CID would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about David Robinson (48) who was reported missing on Wednesday at about 4.20pm.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 6in tall of medium build with short dark hair.

The 48-year-old was last seen wearing clothing including a white Leeds United shirt and dark work brown work boots.

Detective Inspector Di Johnson of Kirklees CID, said: “We are concerned for David’s wellbeing and would like to speak to anyone who has seen him.

“He is known to frequent the Huddersfield, Calderdale and Brighouse areas and anyone who has seen or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1224 of September 25.