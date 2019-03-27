Kirklees nightclubs shutting down as revellers enjoy nights in

Nightclubs are struggling to survive in Kirklees as party-goers abandon the dancefloor in search of new nights out, data reveals.

Industry experts say the night-time economy is under pressure as cheap alcohol prices in supermarkets have encouraged drinking at home.

There were 95 licensed clubs in Kirklees in 2018, down from 100 in 2013, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures. That’s a 5% drop in five years.

The data includes nightclubs and any social and working men’s clubs that are licensed to sell alcohol.

More nightclubs may go, according to market research group IbisWorld, as companies focus their efforts on expansion in other industries.

One of Batley’s most famous clubs, The Frontier, is now a gym, while other nightclubs are now used for other purposes.

Across England, the number has fallen by 16% since 2013.

Martin McTague, policy chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “A major issue for this industry are the sheer number of burdensome regulations that are adding huge costs to businesses.

“The night-time economy is worth billions to the UK, but firms are being faced with strict licensing laws, rising insurance costs, ever-increasing business rates on top of burgeoning employment costs and other liabilities.”

Article by data reporter Miguel Rodriguez.