Kirklees College to host open days

Kirklees College is set to hold a number of open events to give potential attendees and their families the chance to tour its facilities and talk to tutors, employers and students.

Dewsbury Centre and Batley School of Art will be open next Tuesday (30 January) between 5.30pm and 8pm.

This will be a great opportunity to find more about Dewsbury Learning Quarter and the college’s two new buildings, the Springfield Centre and the Pioneer Centre, which will be open soon.

The Huddersfield Centres – the Brunel Construction Centre, the Engineering Centre, Hargate Hill Equestrian Centre (Glossop), Huddersfield Centre, Process Manufacturing Centre and Taylor Hill Centre – will be open this Saturday (27 January), between 10.30am and 12.30pm (last admission at noon).

A spokesman for Kirklees College said: “As well as getting information about courses and touring the facilities at our Huddersfield Centre you can try and work out whodunnit at our forensic science crime scene, check out our mock aircraft cabin, take our sports wattbike challenge or take a photo with your friends in our selfie booth.

“Don’t forget to grab a free cake made by our hospitality and catering students.

“At our Engineering Centre there are lots of machine and equipment demonstrations and you can see vehicles made by students including a bicycle rickshaw and a go kart.”

Visit www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/open-days to pre-register at the open days. For more details email info@kirkleescollege.ac.uk or call 01484 437070.