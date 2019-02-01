Kirklees College hair and beauty students raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice

Hair and Beauty students across Kirklees College’s Dewsbury and Huddersfield Centres have managed to raise £909.32 for Kirkwood Hospice.

The big-hearted students raised the funds through a variety of events over a week to support the charity.

Kirkwood Hospice is close to the hearts of many students and staff from the college, and has been instrumental in the care of former staff member Christine Colling who sadly passed away recently at the hospice.

Christine, who worked at Kirklees College for 15 years as a hair and beauty technician, was a much-loved member of staff and loved her role at the college.

Christine was a very active member of the team, forging close relationships with staff and students and always getting involved in college life and will be greatly missed by all.

The fundraising events combined all things beauty, including hair plaits, hand massages, eye make-up, nail painting, brow tidying, festival make-up and glitter lips along with some off the cuff events including an escape room.

Elona Thomas, curriculum area manager - hair and beauty, creative, media, hair, beauty and hospitality, said: “Christine was a very supportive member of the hair and beauty team to both staff and students and raising money for Kirkwood Hospice was the students’ way of being able to help and support the charity and give something back.

“The students organised and delivered all the events and did a fantastic job of raising so much money for the charity, and they should be very proud of their achievement.”