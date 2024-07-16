Join in: seven ‘Days of Action’ to help clean up Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housing provider Incommunities has announced a series of 'Days of Action' to help clean up local areas.

Seven Days of Action will see Incommunities teaming up with local residents to undertake activities like litter picking, painting, and planting shrubs.

Colleagues from Bradford Council, Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Police will also be on hand to help at some of the days.

Four clean-ups will take place in Bradford, two in Keighley, and one in Huddersfield over the next three months. Everyone is welcome to join and will be equipped with litter pickers, bags, and gloves.

The first event is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 10am to 2pm, in West Bowling, Bradford with the support of local volunteers and Bradford Council.

Lindsey Roche, Head of Neighbourhood Management at Incommunities, said: "Incommunities is committed to creating a better living environment for all our customers and these days target issues they have raised.

“We’ve organised days like this before and had a great response. They’re a real opportunity for us to come together with the community, our partners and make a tangible difference in our neighbourhoods. We’re grateful for everyone’s support.

“We encourage everyone to join us and help keep our areas clean. People are welcome to join for any amount of time they can spare, even if it is just for ten minutes.”

Cllr Kamran Hussain, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “This kind of joint community action is very effective in pulling people together to achieve a lot in just one day. I hope people will support it and lend a hand.”

Sergeant Mark Hughes, of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased to be working with the local community, Incommunities and the council supporting the upcoming partnership work across Bradford District. “Neighbourhood officers are planning to be in attendance at one of these days of action to speak with residents, conduct crime surveys, visit local schools and carry out proactive patrols, including a Speed Watch operation. We would encourage people to come along and get involved to make some positive changes for the area.”

For more information, contact Incommunities via social media or call 0330 175 9540. Days may be rescheduled at short notice due to weather and any changes will be shared on Incommunities’ social media channels.

Full schedule of events

Date: Thursday, July 18Time: 10am to 2pmLocation: Car park on Woodroyd Road, West Bowling, Bradford, BD5 8ENDetails: Weeding, planting, litter picking, jet washing walls and paths, removing large rubbish items. Colleagues from Bradford Council will be coming to help out.

Date: Thursday, August 8Time: 9.30am to 2.30pmLocation: Parkwood Rise: meet outside Block 1 – 8 Parkwood Rise, Keighley, BD22 4RDDetails: Litter picking, cutting back overgrowth, removing fly tipping, deep cleaning communal areas.

Date: Thursday, August 29Time: 9.30am to 2.30pmLocation: Harewood Road/Rise: meet outside Block 58 – 72 Harewood Road, Keighley, BD22 7NWDetails: Litter picking, cutting back overgrowth, removing fly tipping, deep cleaning communal areas.

Date: Tuesday, September 10Time: 9.30am to 1pmLocation: Holroyd Court, Aygill Ave, Bradford, BD9 6JLDetails: Litter picking, removing larger bulky waste around Walden & Lynfield Drive, Emerson Avenue, Northdean House.

Date: Wednesday, September 25Time: 9.30am to 1pmLocation: Field at back of Edge End Road/Boltby Lane, Buttershaw, BD6 2BEDetails: The focus of the day will be to remove rubbish and litter from the field. The teams from Incommunities will cut the grass and hedges and will share information about preventing flytipping.

Date: Wednesday, October 2Time: 9.30am to 1pmLocation: Grassed area in front of 74-120 Central Avenue, Bradford, BD18 3RNDetails: Will focus on the areas around Central Avenue, Manor Lane and Wycliffe Gardens in Shipley Town Centre. Group litter pick, cleanup of communal grounds, planting bulbs, shrubs, and fruit trees. Partners from Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Police will be in attendance and will help to assist us on the day.

Date: Wednesday, October 9Time: 10am to 12.30pmLocation: 18 Jade Place, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD2 1BEDetails: Group litter pick, three skips for household waste disposal, tidying up surrounding areas, removing overhanging branches. Kirklees Council will be helping to tidy up the area around Red Doles and along the water way, removing overhanging branches.