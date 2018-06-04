Jo Cox’s home town kicks off memorial event with community Iftar

JO Cox’s home town will set the ball rolling for this year’s Great Get Together in memory of the murdered MP with the second annual Big Iftar this Saturday.

Last year around 1,000 people of all faiths attended the event in the Memorial Gardens and Market Square in an effort to continue Mrs Cox’s legacy of bringing communities together.

As the sun sets over Batley, people will have the chance to hear more about Ramadan, experience the breaking of the fast, and prayers, and to share in the curry and pizza provided.

Everyone will be welcome to join in or, if they prefer, simply watch Muslim traditions take place. Children from local schools will also perform drama, songs and poetry.

Mrs Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater said: “Last year’s Big Iftar attracted around 1,000 people when the organisers expected about 200. It was a wonderful occasion for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and I’m really looking forward to taking part again. “As the Great Get Together now falls outside Ramadan our Muslim friends will be able to eat with the rest of us. And the Big Iftar will still go ahead towards the end of Ramadan and everyone’s invited. It will set the ball rolling wonderfully for all the other events to come.”

Organiser Molana Irfan, said: “Events like The Big Batley Iftar, will only build stronger communities and create friendship and love amongst us all.”