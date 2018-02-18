Izobelle’s artwork on show at hospital

A student from Spen Valley High School is one of the lucky pupils whose artwork will be displayed for all to see after winning a competition run by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Izobelle Broadley, 15, chose to represent people of all races coming together.

She said: “In the centre I drew people holding hands, all different colours and patterns to represent people of all different races, cultures and backgrounds coming together, which is something Jo Cox heavily emphasised.”

Her creativity saw Izobelle score 5/5 for each of the criteria. She received a £50 prize and her art will be placed on the wall at Dewsbury and District Hospital.