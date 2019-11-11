'Inspirational' Kirklees pupil, 9, 'braves the shave' and smashes charity target

Nine-year-old Ella Nolan, who is a Year 5 pupil as Birkenshaw Primary School

Nine-year-old Ella Nolan, who is a Year 5 pupil as Birkenshaw Primary School, made the brave decision to go under the clippers to have her head shaved.

Along with Ella, friend Kim Birkby also had her hair shaved at the event hosted by the 6 Acres restaurant, on Westgate Hill Street, in Tong on November 2.

Ella's granddad, Gareth Nolan said: "On the day Ella even tried to sell all her toys to raise more money.

Nine-year-old Ella Nolan, who is a Year 5 pupil as Birkenshaw Primary School

"She has proved very inspirational to other children who are now considering doing the same.

"Ella's family are extremely proud of her."

Ella, along with Ms Birkby, raised a total of £2,323 after only originally aiming to raise £1,000.

If you click this link you will see how much they have raised so far: www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/ella-nolan

Ella, friend Kim Birkbyalso had her hair shaved at the event hosted bythe 6 Acres restaurant, on Westgate Hill Street, inTong on November 2

Ella, friend Kim Birkbyalso had her hair shaved at the event hosted bythe 6 Acres restaurant, on Westgate Hill Street, inTong on November 2

Nine-year-old Ella Nolan, who is a Year 5 pupil as Birkenshaw Primary School