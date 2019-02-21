Co-founder of Theakston Old Peculier Crime Festival and best selling author Val McDermid

IN PICTURES: The guests at world's best crime-writing festival

The cream of crime-writers will gather for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at the Old Swan, Harrogate, from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21.

Here's who will be lining up. Tickets can be booked now - Weekend Rover: £236, Friday Rover: £93, Saturday Rover: £105. Box office: 01423 562 303, or book online harrogate internationalfestivals.com Individual event tickets will go on sale on Tuesday April 9 at 10am.

King of Scandi-noir Jo Nesbo will be talking about his much-anticipated new Harry Hole thriller, Knife.

1. Cool capers

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be in conversation with best-selling author and fellow Scot Val McDermid

2. Crime writing fan

Best-selling writer Mari Hannah is this year's festival programming chairman

3. Hot seat

Best-selling writer Mari Hannah is this year's festival programming chairman
The writer behind BBC1s The Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio, also stars

4. Big hit

