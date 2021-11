The parade, featuring military personnel and veterans, set off from outside Cleckheaton Town Hall and made its way to the memorial park for a short service.

Wreaths were laid by representatives of various groups and organisations.

Members of the public were also invited to place poppy crosses in the flower beds around the memorial.

1. Remembrance The parade and ceremony in Cleckheaton Memorial Park Photo Sales

2. Remembrance The parade and ceremony in Cleckheaton Memorial Park Photo Sales

3. Remembrance The parade and ceremony in Cleckheaton Memorial Park Photo Sales

4. Remembrance The parade and ceremony in Cleckheaton Memorial Park Photo Sales