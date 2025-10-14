In-form Liversedge aim to make progress in FA competition

George Green was Liversedge's match winner against Penistone Church.

​Liversedge FC are aiming to take their impressive league form onto a national stage when they take on Newcastle Benfield this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Danny Forrest’s men could not be in better form as two more wins in the last week took their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions.

And with clean sheets in victories over Maltby Main and Penistone Church they have not let in a goal in their last six matches and have played more than 10 hours of football since they last conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liversedge take a brief break from their exploits in the Macron NCE League now as they travel to the north east to take on Newcastle Benfield in a first round proper tie in the FA Vase.

Saturday’s opponents from Division One of the Northern League have come through two qualifying rounds to get to this stage – as have Sedge – and come into the tie on the back of a win at Carlisle City, but in contrast to their visitors they have been inconsistent, currently sitting in 13th place in their table.

Liversedge are a point clear at the top of the NCE Premier after their latest win, which was a hard fought 1-0 success at top half team Penistone.

After a goalless first half the game was decided by a 67th minute goal by George Green that helped him pick up the man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedge were also in action in midweek with a more convincing home victory over Maltby Main in the second round of the NCE League Cup.

It took them 43 minutes to break the deadlock, but the floodgates eventually opened as they went on to record a commanding 5-0 win.

Lewis Barlow opened the scoring with the first of what would be a hat-trick and he quickly added his second before the break.

Kelan Swales made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half before Barlow’s third goal effectively wrapped up the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts rounded off their scoring with a late goal from Alfie Dean and are now into the last 16 of the competition.

Liversedge will be back in league action next Tuesday when they travel to Rossington Main.