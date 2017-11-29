Huge haul of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized from Leeds

A major police and Trading Standards operation has recovered over 275,000 illicit cigarettes from the streets of Harehills, Dewsbury and Batley.

Around 57kg of illegal hand-rolling tobacco was also discovered as part of the haul, which has a total street value of around £160,000.

The operation targeted shops supplying cheap tobacco at 'pocked money prices' identified by intelligence and complaints from members of the public.

Harehills, Dewsbury and Batley were all identified as hot spots for the criminal activity.

The sale of cheap cigarettes is particularly targeted at children.

Suspicious tobacco retailing can be reported to Trading Standards' Illegal Tobacco Hotline on 0300 999 0000.