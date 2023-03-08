Huddersfield Road fire: Several fire crews from across West Yorkshire rushed to tackle ‘large’ blaze in Dewsbury
Several fire crews from across West Yorkshire responded to the blaze in Dewsbury this morning (Wednesday).
This morning (March 8), at around 4:58am, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a building on fire on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
The fire reportedly broke out in the warehouse of a single-storey mill building, with six pumps utilised during the response.
A hose layer unit, command unit, command unit support, CLM vehicle, welfare unit and fire investigation team all responded, with crews from across the fire service including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Ossett and Cleckheaton attending the scene.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 5am this morning to a single-storey warehouse fire on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
“Due to reports of this being a large fire, we sent several crews from across the service including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Ossett and Cleckheaton.
“Using three hose reels, crews had the fire under control by 5:50am and the fire was extinguished just after 6:30am.
“By 6:40 am just two crews remained onsite, administering a positive pressure ventilation system to clear out the smoke from the warehouse and surrounding areas. Once this was complete at around 8:30 am, all crews left the scene.”