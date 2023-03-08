This morning (March 8), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a building on fire on Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury. The fire was in the warehouse of a mill building and six pumps were utilised in the response. A hose layer unit, command unit, command unit support, CLM vehicle, welfare unit and fire investigation team all responded. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log states the incident time as 4:58am.