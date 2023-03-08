News you can trust since 1858
Huddersfield Road Dewsbury fire: Special teams respond to building blaze in West Yorkshire

Special fire teams have responded to a blaze in Dewsbury.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 7:55am

This morning (March 8), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a building on fire on Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury. The fire was in the warehouse of a mill building and six pumps were utilised in the response. A hose layer unit, command unit, command unit support, CLM vehicle, welfare unit and fire investigation team all responded. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log states the incident time as 4:58am.

The incident log reads: “Report of building on fire, on arrival this was made pumps six. This is a mill building 100m x 50m, fire in warehouse, six breathing apparatus and three hose reels in use.”

Firefighters were called to Huddersfield Road. Image: Google Street View
