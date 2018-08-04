Howarth Timber expands its team with appointment of new manager

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies has strengthened its regional management structure with the addition of a new area manager for Manchester and West Yorkshire.

Ian Williams has been appointed to the role and is responsible for engaging with the Brighouse, Dewsbury, Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Ashton-under-Lyne, Oldham, Manchester, Sale and Newcastle-under-Lyme branches on group-wide initiatives.

Together with three other area managers, Ian will also be responsible for setting a forward-thinking merchanting strategy across the company’s full branch network.

The four area managers are part of the newly formed senior leadership team. They will convey the company’s vision for the future to the branches. They will provide a professional support structure in keeping with the ethos of the family owned business.

Ian said: “Howarth Timber’s reputation as a leading independent builder’s merchant and family owned business is what appealed to me most.

“I’m excited to help Howarth Timer become the best and most respected local independent builders’ merchant through consistently delivering our company mission statement and values.

“The introduction of the new senior management team will mean that we can consistently and effectively deliver change, adopt the best working practices and increase employee engagement. I will be fully accountable for ensuring the safe delivery and achievement of the branches, and area business plans and budgets and I’m looking forward to making a real difference.”