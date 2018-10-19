How can you book a seat on Sir Patrick Stewart's Brexit protest coach?

Campaigners travelling to London for an anti-Brexit rally on a free coach paid for by stage and screen legend Sir Patrick Stewart will leave Huddersfield tomorrow.

It will be an early departure for anyone heading south for the People’s Vote March for the Future: 7.30am.

And organisers have warned that no dithering or dilly-dallying will be allowed. Anyone expecting to be on board should be at the pick-up point at Huddersfield rail station by 7.15am.

Mirfield-born Sir Patrick, 78, is just one of several celebrities who are funding the free coach travel.

The Star Trek icon and Huddersfield Town fan, who last August said he was withdrawing his support for the Labour Party due to its position on Brexit, has joined a list of wealthy actors, musicians, broadcasters, business people, comedians, sports stars, writers and politicians who have each agreed to pay more than £1,000 to ferry People’s Vote supporters to London.

The October 20 event is expected to be the biggest Brexit protest yet as campaigners prepare for crunch votes in the House of Commons.

Underlining his stance as a remainer, Sir Patrick commented: “When the People’s Vote campaign was launched, it was dismissed as impossible.

“But everyone seems to be talking about it and more and more people are calling for it to happen.

“It is these days impossible to find anyone who thinks Brexit is going well.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the march by travelling from London is asked to register via https://www.peoples-vote.uk/huddersfield_express