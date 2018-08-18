Horse rider suffers serious head injury after collision with a car in Gomersal

A woman suffered serious head injuries when an overtaking car caused her horse to bolt in Gomersal.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was riding a horse and cart along Oxford Road when a silver car overtook her and clipped the cart, causing the horse to throw her to the ground.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment, where she remained today.

Police said her injuries were serious but are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at around 7.30pm on Friday close to Gomersal Primary School, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 1770 of August 17.