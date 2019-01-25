Homes plan for former Batley mill

A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council to transform a former mill in Batley into homes.

A Shan has submitted the application for alterations to the former mill at 6 Bar Street into seven dwellings.

Other recent planning applications include:

RECEIVED

WSG Property (Holdings) Ltd: Discharge conditions 18-21 on previous permission 2018/90186 for conversion of former fire station to four residential apartments and office and erection of factory outlet at the Former Fire Station, Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

Lala’s Batley Limited: Change of use of part A1 (Shops) to A3 (Restaurants and Cafe) at Lala’s Restaurant, 351A Bradford Road, Batley.

S Patel: Proposal for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 17 Wayne Close, Batley.

I Laher: Work to trees TPO 33a/96 at 90 Millbrook Gardens, Dewsbury.

D Sandison: Erection of first floor extension at 43 Rectory Drive, Birstall, Batley.

Carlinghow Mills Ltd: Discharge condition 3 (Phase I Desk Study Report) on previous permission 2018/92734 for erection of single storey industrial units (within a Conservation Area) at Carlinghow Mills, Unit 41a, 501 Bradford Road, Batley.

H Dalton: Formation of vehicular access at 381 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

A Smith: Certificate of lawfulness for existing double detached garage with room over at 619 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

M Walshaw: Erection of extensions and alterations to convert industrial unit to three dwellings on land adjacent to 23 Providence Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

C Cundall: Work to tree(s) within a conservation area at 4 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Michael Wood (Morley): Work to TPO(s) 10/96 at Carden, Wheelwright Drive, Dewsbury.

Y Umarji: Erection of two storey rear and single storey front and side extensions at 26 Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

R Murtaza: Proposal for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 12 Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

K Mahmood: Erection of single storey rear extension at 11 Field Lane, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Z Hussain: Erection of two storey side and rear and single storey front extensions at 17 Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Mr Iqubal: Proposal for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 73 Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley.

Craven Timber Batley Ltd: Advertisement Consent for erection of non-illuminated signs at Craven Timber Batley Ltd, 36 Wormald Street, Millbridge, Liversedge.

A Marshall: Work to trees TPO 42/80 at 46 Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

G Hancock: Erection of detached dwelling at 375 Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

K Waller: Erection of single storey side extension at 1 Kitson Hill Crescent, Mirfield.

CONDITION FULL PERMISSION (Officer’s decision)

S Gardine: Change of use of wasteland to ancillary parking at 480 A, Bradford Road, Batley.

Hub 26: Change of use from ground floor offfice to gym, bar lounge and creche at Hub 26 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.

REMOVAL OF CONDITIONS (Officer’s decision)

Unity Housing Development Services Ltd: Variation condition 18 (retirement living units) on previous permission 2017/91677 for erection of 43 retirement living apartments, 83 bed care home with provision of communal facilities, landscaping and car parking and erection of seven affordable dwellings on land at Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton.