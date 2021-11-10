Homes evacuated in West Yorkshire after bomb squad search property

Police are currently in attendance at an address on Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

Officers searching the property found a small number of potentially suspicious packages, police confirmed.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have been called to attend to examine the packages and to ensure a safe removal.

Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury Pic: Google

A police cordon is in place and a number of houses close to the home have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Enquiries remain ongoing, police confirmed.

Chief Inspector James Troisi of Kirklees Police said: “I appreciate that there may be concern in the community about this, but we have a number of local officers in the area and it is absolutely standard procedure to evacuate nearby properties in such situations as a precaution.