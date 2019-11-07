Homeowners ‘misled’ over Mirfield development, says councillor

Dewsbury town centre

Dewsbury coun Martyn Bolt criticised Kirklees Council colleagues for approving the Moor Park 25 scheme, bringing with it traffic ‘chaos’.

Mr Bolt said homeowners and commuters are worried about on-site congestion and flooding risk, just off the A62 Leeds Road.

He said: “The developer has said they’re redeveloping a brownfield site.”

Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt at the Moor Park 25 development in Mirfield

Seven warehouses and 166 houses are earmarked for the 15-acre site, with Wetherby-based Caddick Developments handling the build.

“The Caddick statement is misleading, telling people it’s brownfield misrepresents what they’re doing [on that land], said Coun Bolt.”

Homeowners on neighbouring Sunny Bank Drive, expressed concern over a man-made ‘lake’ created to store ground water.

Some fear their homes could be inundated if heavy rain overwhelms the man-made lake.

Clr Bolt said: “At times it’s been chaotic. We’ve two sets of temporary traffic lights within half a mile.”

Rob Walker, Kirklees Councillor for Environment said the council is “doing everything possible to minimise disruption”, and scheduling work by different contractors to take place at the same time, and to work at night during quieter hours.